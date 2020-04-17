Police arrest killer of wife and proclaimed offender

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two wanted accused including one facing murdered charges of his wife and other was a proclaimed offender involved in attacking a police party and other cases.

The SDPO Sadar Circle Munawwar Khan Buzdar told newsmen here on Friday, that an accused Khalid had attacked a police party in which a constable Yasir got injured.

He was a proclaimed offender involved in ten cases. Police, however, employed technological means and arrested him.

He said that another accused, Ghulam Abbas, who had shot at and killed his wife Samina on Apr 11 has also been arrested.