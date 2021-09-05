Police arrest killers in two separate cases

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Police under their ongoing operations against outlaws managed to net two suspects of separate murder cases.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police on complaint of a citizen namely Muhammad Ashraf registered a murder case against Najeeb Ullah for killing Ali Muhammad and injuring Ashraf.

Another murder case of a man, Israr was registered and police started investigation.

After using modern technology and human intelligence police arrested two suspects namely Najeeb Ullaband Ali Shan.

ASP Saddar appreciated police performance and directed to continue raids to net the lawbreakers.