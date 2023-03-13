UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Kite Flyer Through Videos

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Police arrest kite flyer through videos

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police is conducting a crackdown against the kite flyers after identification through videos.

According to police spokesman, Airport police held kite flyer Hammad after tracing him through videos. Police have also confiscated kites and weapons from his possession.

The Police has also launched a crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing after identifying the accused through videos,City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that latest technology is being used to arrest the violators adding that kite sellers, kite flyers will not escape from the grip of the law as they endanger the lives of citizens. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

Related Topics

Firing Police Technology Rawalpindi From Airport

Recent Stories

ADJD’s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registr ..

ADJD’s Lawyer Affairs Committee approves registration of 6 new lawyers

19 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaig ..

UAE&#039;s &#039;Bridges of Goodness&#039; campaign launches in Latakia in suppo ..

49 minutes ago
 Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air ..

Strike Grounds Hundreds of Flights at 4 German Air Hubs - Union

2 hours ago
 US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for T ..

US, 29 African Partners Hold Military Drills for Tactical Special Operations - P ..

2 hours ago
 PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah ..

PPP leaders sacrificed lives for country: Says Mah Jabeen

2 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

Hasher bin Maktoum inaugurates DIHAD 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.