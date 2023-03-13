Police arrest kite flyer through videos

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police is conducting a crackdown against the kite flyers after identification through videos.

According to police spokesman, Airport police held kite flyer Hammad after tracing him through videos. Police have also confiscated kites and weapons from his possession.

The Police has also launched a crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing after identifying the accused through videos,City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that latest technology is being used to arrest the violators adding that kite sellers, kite flyers will not escape from the grip of the law as they endanger the lives of citizens. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.