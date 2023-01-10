Police arrest kite seller with 250 kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested a kite seller and confiscated 250 kites and 13 kite flying string rolls from his possession in the jurisdiction of Rattaamral Police Station here on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya directed the Rawal Division police to take strict action against kite flyers and sellers.

He said, anti-social elements must be punished and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.