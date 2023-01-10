UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Kite Seller With 250 Kites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Police arrest kite seller with 250 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Police arrested a kite seller and confiscated 250 kites and 13 kite flying string rolls from his possession in the jurisdiction of Rattaamral Police Station here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, police have arrested a kite seller namely Sabir in the Rattaamral Police Station area and seized 250 kites and 13 kite flying string rolls from his custody.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal Babar Javed Joya directed the Rawal Division police to take strict action against kite flyers and sellers.

He said, anti-social elements must be punished and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

1 hour ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.