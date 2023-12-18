Police arrest kite seller with 300 kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest a kite seller on recovery of 300 kites and kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed, Taxila police conducted a raid in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Muhammad Hassan on recovery of 300 kites and kite flying string rolls.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.