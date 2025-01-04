Police Arrest Kite Seller With Over 1000 Kites, 45 String Rolls
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of a City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest a kite seller on recovery of over 1000 kites and 45 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed, that Naseerabad police arrested a kite seller namely Fida and recovered 1000 kites and 45 kite flying string rolls.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.
