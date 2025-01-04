Open Menu

Police Arrest Kite Seller With Over 1000 Kites, 45 String Rolls

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Police arrest kite seller with over 1000 kites, 45 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of a City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest a kite seller on recovery of over 1000 kites and 45 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed, that Naseerabad police arrested a kite seller namely Fida and recovered 1000 kites and 45 kite flying string rolls.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

