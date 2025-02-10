Open Menu

Police Arrest Kite Seller With Over 2000 Kites, 40 String Rolls

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of a City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest a kite seller on recovery of over 2000 kites and 40 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Monday.

He informed, that Waris Khan police arrested a kite seller namely Muhammad Safian and recovered 2000 kites and 40 kite flying string rolls.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

