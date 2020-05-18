Police arrest kite seller,confiscate 1560 kites

Police, during its operation against kite selling and flying, have confiscated 1560 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Police, during its operation against kite selling and flying, have confiscated 1560 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying here on Monday.

According to spokesman, the police also rounded up one kite sellers.

police team of Urban Area Police stations under the supervision SHO Muhammad Owais has conducted raids at Manzoor town and confiscated 1560 kites, 68 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arresting kite seller identified as Muhammad Farooq. Police have registered case against the accused under kite-flying act.