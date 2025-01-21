Police arrest kite supplier with over 3000 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest a kite supplier on recovery of over 3000 kites and 20 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed, that Taxila police arrested a kite supplier namely Abdul Shakoor and recovered 3000 kites and 20 kite flying string rolls.

Police also impounded a mazda truck being used for supply of kites.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.