Police Arrest Kite Supplier With Over 5000 Kites

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest a kite supplier on recovery of over 5000 kites and 25 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed, that Naseerabad police arrested a kite supplier namely Irfanullah and recovered 5000 kites and 25 kite flying string rolls.

Police also impounded a Suzuki pick up being used for supply of kites.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

