Police Arrest Kite Supplier With Over 5000 Kites
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi are making efforts to control kite flying and managed to arrest a kite supplier on recovery of over 5000 kites and 25 kite flying string rolls, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed, that Naseerabad police arrested a kite supplier namely Irfanullah and recovered 5000 kites and 25 kite flying string rolls.
Police also impounded a Suzuki pick up being used for supply of kites.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is under process.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ministry launches first Hajj training workshop at Haji Camp Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Senior minister visits Lahore Museum6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest kite supplier with over 5000 kites6 minutes ago
-
Fraudster robbing people thru ‘Parchi’ gambling held16 minutes ago
-
NA passes Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 202526 minutes ago
-
Anti Corruption retrieves valued commercial land in Mardan26 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide26 minutes ago
-
Baldia official dismissed from service36 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment36 minutes ago
-
UET holds 41st BOASAR meeting36 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police rescued missing 09-years old boy from Karachi36 minutes ago
-
Minister youth affairs & sports to inaugurate SIBA-MUN36 minutes ago