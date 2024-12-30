Open Menu

Police Arrest Landlord Over Charges Of Sexually Abusing Tenant Girl In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Police arrest landlord over charges of sexually abusing tenant girl in Lahore

Woman contacts Virtual Women police station by calling on 15 and informs police them about situation  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2024) The police on Monday arrested a landlord over charges of sexually abusing tenant girl in Mozzang area of provincial capital.

The police said that the suspect was involved in blackmailing a young girl.

“The victim’s mother reported the incident on 15 Emergency Helpline,” said the police, adding that the Virtual Women police station took swift action as the police officials timely reached the scene.

The police investigation said that the victim and her mother were living in a rented house, where the landlord had repeatedly assaulted the girl while blackmailing her.

When the girl informed her mother about the situation, she promptly sought help from the police. The officers arrived at the scene, ensured the safety of the mother and daughter and arrested the suspect after registering a case against him.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

The police spokesperson said that women who are victims of abuse or violence could seek assistance by calling 15 and pressing 2 to connect with the Virtual Women Police Station.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Young Women From

Recent Stories

Police arrest landlord over charges of sexually ab ..

Police arrest landlord over charges of sexually abusing tenant girl in Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Arab astronomical observations contribute to guidi ..

Arab astronomical observations contribute to guiding NASA spacecraft

3 minutes ago
 Six outlaws arrested in Sargodha

Six outlaws arrested in Sargodha

4 minutes ago
 Zubair Nazeer appointed new SSP of Kashmore

Zubair Nazeer appointed new SSP of Kashmore

4 minutes ago
 Health Advisor ensures timely delivery of emergenc ..

Health Advisor ensures timely delivery of emergency medicines to Parachinar, Sad ..

4 minutes ago
 Three child beggars taken into custody

Three child beggars taken into custody

4 minutes ago
PM Shehbaz Sharif hails PML-N's legacy on Founding ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif hails PML-N's legacy on Founding Day

4 minutes ago
 14 arrested on gambling charges

14 arrested on gambling charges

4 minutes ago
 NA body on Commerce met for briefing from Ministry ..

NA body on Commerce met for briefing from Ministry of Commerce

4 minutes ago
 Post of young man who arranged re-marriage of his ..

Post of young man who arranged re-marriage of his mother after 18 years goes vir ..

18 minutes ago
 Emirates Astronomical Society spots 16 major lunar ..

Emirates Astronomical Society spots 16 major lunar events in 2025

18 minutes ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Expanded to Punjab's 40 Dis ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Expanded to Punjab's 40 Districts, now offering 70+ Gover ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan