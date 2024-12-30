Police Arrest Landlord Over Charges Of Sexually Abusing Tenant Girl In Lahore
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Woman contacts Virtual Women police station by calling on 15 and informs police them about situation
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2024) The police on Monday arrested a landlord over charges of sexually abusing tenant girl in Mozzang area of provincial capital.
The police said that the suspect was involved in blackmailing a young girl.
“The victim’s mother reported the incident on 15 Emergency Helpline,” said the police, adding that the Virtual Women police station took swift action as the police officials timely reached the scene.
The police investigation said that the victim and her mother were living in a rented house, where the landlord had repeatedly assaulted the girl while blackmailing her.
When the girl informed her mother about the situation, she promptly sought help from the police. The officers arrived at the scene, ensured the safety of the mother and daughter and arrested the suspect after registering a case against him.
Further legal proceedings are underway.
The police spokesperson said that women who are victims of abuse or violence could seek assistance by calling 15 and pressing 2 to connect with the Virtual Women Police Station.
