Police Arrest Madrasa Teacher In Student Abuse Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Police arrest Madrasa teacher in student abuse case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested a Madrasa teacher in a student abuse case, said a police spokesman on Sunday.

He informed that police team under the supervision of SHO Cantt Police Station netted the accused allegedly involved in rape of a 14 years old Madrasa student.

He said that Cantt police on the complaint of father of the victim registered a case against Qari Usman for allegedly raping the child.

He told that the victim was sent to hospital to undergo a medical examination.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that a transparent investigation would be ensured under the supervision of a senior police officer.

City Police Officer said that police respect the madaris but sexual abuse and violence against seminary students would not be tolerated.

