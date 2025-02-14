Police arrest main accused in murder case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The police on Friday arrested main accused, Khalil in murder case under jurisdictions of Kot Addu police station.

The police spokesman said the accused with the help of his brother, Wasim killed a person namely Farmood.

The accused was also wanted to the police in robbery cases, he added.

