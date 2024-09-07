Open Menu

Police Arrest Mainpuri Supplier Impersonating As Security Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Police arrest mainpuri supplier impersonating as security officer

The Hyderabad police have arrested an impostor who was allegedly involved in the illicit trade of mainpuri while pretending to be an inspector in an organization

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Hyderabad police have arrested an impostor who was allegedly involved in the illicit trade of mainpuri while pretending to be an inspector in an organization.

The SHO of Tando Yousuf police Riaz Ahmed Chandio informed here on Saturday that a raid was conducted in Gulshan-e-Khair Muhammad locality during which they recovered more than 250 kilograms of raw materials of mainpuri and arrested 3 suspects. He identified the arrested suspects as the impersonator Afsar Khan, Ghulam Rasool and Akram Panhwar.

The SHO said they recovered a mobile phone from Khan in which there were some pictures in which he was draped in the security uniform.

Chandio added that it surfaced during initial interrogation that Khan was impersonating as an security officer for many years so that his illegal trade might continue smoothly.

He told that a separate FIR was being lodged against Khan for using the name of a government organization without authorization in addition to another case pertaining to manufacturing and supply of mainpuri.

