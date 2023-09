A man accused for subjecting an 11 years old girl to rape has been arrest by the police on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :A man accused for subjecting an 11 years old girl to rape has been arrest by the police on Monday.

The accused Israel Qureshi raped the girl when she had left her residence in Pinyari area to fetch water.

The police registered a case and started investigation.