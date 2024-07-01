Police Arrest Man Escaping After Killing Watchman
Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 11:55 PM
A watchman was allegedly axed to death by another watchman at Allaho Farm in Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district late on Sunday night
According to Jamshoro police, the dead body of slain 50 years old watchman Akhtar Abbassi was found from the farm.
The police told that the suspected watchman Khushi Muhammad escaped from the farm after the incident, also taking with him Abbassi's mobile phone.
However, he was rounded up by the Railway police as soon as he boarded the train for Jhang, Punjab.The Railway police later handed over the suspect to the SITE police which are yet to register the FIR.
The dead body was shifted to Bilawal Medical Hospital in Kotri for postmortem.
