Police arrest man escaping after killing watchman

A watchman was allegedly axed to death by another watchman at Allaho Farm in Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district late on Sunday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A watchman was allegedly axed to death by another watchman at Allaho Farm in Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district late on Sunday night.

According to Jamshoro police, the dead body of slain 50 years old watchman Akhtar Abbassi was found from the farm.

The police told that the suspected watchman Khushi Muhammad escaped from the farm after the incident, also taking with him Abbassi's mobile phone.

However, he was rounded up by the Railway police as soon as he boarded the train for Jhang, Punjab.The Railway police later handed over the suspect to the SITE police which are yet to register the FIR.

The dead body was shifted to Bilawal Medical Hospital in Kotri for postmortem.