UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Man For Attacking Lady Polio Worker In Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 03:48 PM

Police arrest man for attacking lady polio worker in Bannu

Police Station Cantt on Friday arrested a man who physically attacked polio lady health worker and snatched her medicine bag and mobile phone

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Police Station Cantt on Friday arrested a man who physically attacked polio lady health worker and snatched her medicine bag and mobile phone.

According to details, DSP Cantt Saif-ur-Rehman Baloch received a report that a lady health worker of the health department was performing field duty of polio vaccination campaign in Dawood Shah area when a person named Tariq threatened to kill her after snatching her mobile phone and slapped her hardly.

Soon after the incident ,SHO Cantt Sabir Baloch and ASI Zaman Shah were directed to arrest the accused involved in the incident .

Police in a successful raid arrested accused Tariq son of Mir Sahib resident Dawood Shah area and recovered snatched polio bag and mobile phone.

Police have registered a case and started further probe.

Related Topics

Polio Police Station Mobile Threatened Man

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 882 recove ..

21 minutes ago

Belarus May Consider 2-Week COVID-19 Quarantine fo ..

3 minutes ago

Fresh Poll Shows 57% of Russian Citizens Trust Pre ..

3 minutes ago

Older Muscovites told to stay indoors as virus res ..

3 minutes ago

No decision made regarding closure of educational ..

3 minutes ago

Senegalese town fights losing battle against trash ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.