Police arrest man for attacking lady polio worker in Bannu

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Police Station Cantt on Friday arrested a man who physically attacked polio lady health worker and snatched her medicine bag and mobile phone.

According to details, DSP Cantt Saif-ur-Rehman Baloch received a report that a lady health worker of the health department was performing field duty of polio vaccination campaign in Dawood Shah area when a person named Tariq threatened to kill her after snatching her mobile phone and slapped her hardly.

Soon after the incident ,SHO Cantt Sabir Baloch and ASI Zaman Shah were directed to arrest the accused involved in the incident .

Police in a successful raid arrested accused Tariq son of Mir Sahib resident Dawood Shah area and recovered snatched polio bag and mobile phone.

Police have registered a case and started further probe.