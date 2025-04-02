Open Menu

Police Arrest Man For Beating Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Shahpur Saddar police have arrested a man for beating his wife over a domestic issue.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office on Wednesday, SHO Shahpur Saddar, after receiving information about the incident, reached the site and arrested one Riaz for assaulting his wife.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on March 16, 2025, when the accused physically assaulted his wife. Legal proceedings are underway, said the police sources.

DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision, a zero-tolerance policy would be enforced against crimes targeting women and children.

