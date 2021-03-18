Police arrest man for firing at SP city office gate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Thursday arrested a man who reportedly opened fire at the gate of Superintendent Police (SP), City office in the morning.

According to a news release, the accused, identified as Musawwar, a resident of Sargodha, was apprehended on the spot as he started firing after snatching a policeman's gun.

The accused person was being investigated to ascertain whether he had any links with any religious outfit or had any intention of targeting. His medical as well as mental health examination would also be carried out.

The police urged people to refrain from speculations and said the media would be updated shortly.