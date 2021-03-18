UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Man For Firing At SP City Office Gate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Police arrest man for firing at SP city office gate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police Thursday arrested a man who reportedly opened fire at the gate of Superintendent Police (SP), City office in the morning.

According to a news release, the accused, identified as Musawwar, a resident of Sargodha, was apprehended on the spot as he started firing after snatching a policeman's gun.

The accused person was being investigated to ascertain whether he had any links with any religious outfit or had any intention of targeting. His medical as well as mental health examination would also be carried out.

The police urged people to refrain from speculations and said the media would be updated shortly.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Fire Police Man Sargodha Media From

Recent Stories

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

10 minutes ago

NHA attracts Rs 144 bln private sector investment ..

23 seconds ago

Cambodian FM says COVID-19 vaccine only solution f ..

25 seconds ago

Pashinyan Has Not Yet Resigned as Required by Cons ..

26 seconds ago

Bulgaria to Tighten COVID-19 Restrictions for 10 D ..

29 seconds ago

More than Rs 46 million distributed among 3100 min ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.