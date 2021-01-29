UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Man For Flying Kite

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 05:16 PM

Police arrest man for flying kite

Neika-Pura Police have arrested a man from Kashmiri Mohallah for flying kite during a crackdown on kite-sellers and flyers in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Neika-Pura Police have arrested a man from Kashmiri Mohallah for flying kite during a crackdown on kite-sellers and flyers in the district.

According to an official, police recovered eight different sized kites and string from the accused.

Police have sent the accused Sajjad behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

app/ir

Related Topics

Police Man From

Recent Stories

Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam review ..

35 seconds ago

Public Prosecution clarifies penalties for disclos ..

5 minutes ago

Robber killed in encounter in mandi bahauddin

4 minutes ago

Kidnapped girl recovered in sargodha

4 minutes ago

Ehsaas programme totally apolitical: Sania Nishtar ..

4 minutes ago

PM says every citizen of Punjab will get health in ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.