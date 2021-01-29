Police arrest man for flying kite

Neika-Pura Police have arrested a man from Kashmiri Mohallah for flying kite during a crackdown on kite-sellers and flyers in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Neika-Pura Police have arrested a man from Kashmiri Mohallah for flying kite during a crackdown on kite-sellers and flyers in the district.

According to an official, police recovered eight different sized kites and string from the accused.

Police have sent the accused Sajjad behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

app/ir