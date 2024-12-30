Police arrest man for killing friend

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A man who allegedly shot dead his friend over a dispute has been arrested along with recovery of the weapon used in the crime.

The SHO SITE police station Zahid Hussain informed on Sunday that they had rounded up Muhammad Jabbar who had killed his friend Shahid Sangrasi by firing a gunshot on his head.

He added that initially the police as well as family of Sangrasi were clueless about the murderer as Jabbar was never in their sphere of doubt.

However, he told, the police began investigating the crime, which occurred on December 27, and the probe led them towards Jabbar from who they later also recovered a pistol which was used in the offence.

The SHO said the incident's FIR had also been lodged on the police complaints because Sangrasi's family appeared reluctant.