Police arrest man for killing his wife

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested a man who shot dead his wife, mother of three children in the jurisdiction of the Machni Police Station.

The brother of slain woman, Mohammad Shafiq told police that Majid Khan had killed his 20-year sister allegedly over incoming calls on her cell phone from unknown numbers, adding that after killing his wife he termed it a suicide case in a bid to hide his crime.

Machni Police on the report of Mohammad Shafiq conducted raid on the house of the accused and arrested him along with the pistol and started investigation.