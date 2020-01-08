UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Man For Molesting Mentally Disabled Girl In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:26 PM

Police arrest man for molesting mentally disabled girl in Lahore

On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old mentally disabled girl in Wah Cantt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old mentally disabled girl in Wah Cantt.

Raids were also being conducted to arrest another accused, identified as Nadeem.

The chief minister said that provision of justice would be ensured to the victim family, an official press release said.

