Police Arrest Man For Posting Fake News On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday arrested a man for spreading fake news of a foreign woman on social media.

According to the police, the arrested person Muhammad Gulab Khan hailing from Bajore district, posted on social media as a joke about his friend that a British couple has reached Tali Salarzai to meet her lover.

The police arrived to provide security to the foreign girl but there was no truth in the news and as a result of the fake news posted on social media, the police registered an FIR against the accused Muhammad Gulab Khan and arrested him.

