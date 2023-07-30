Police arrest man for posting fake news on social media

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Sunday arrested a man for spreading fake news of a foreign woman on social media.

According to the police, the arrested person Muhammad Gulab Khan hailing from Bajore district, posted on social media as a joke about his friend that a British couple has reached Tali Salarzai to meet her lover.

The police arrived to provide security to the foreign girl but there was no truth in the news and as a result of the fake news posted on social media, the police registered an FIR against the accused Muhammad Gulab Khan and arrested him.