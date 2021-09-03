Police arrest man for raping child

Westridge police have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting 11 years old child

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Westridge police have arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting 11 years old child.

According to a police spokesman, upon complaint of the father of the victim, a case was registered in Westridge police station and police managed to arrest the accused.

According to the victim's father, his son went to house of the neighbour to play with the children of the rapist, but he after sending his children to tuition center abused the child.

A case was registered against the accused namely Nadeem and police team under the supervision of SHO Westridge took immediate action and arrested the accused.

The victim was also sent to the hospital for medical examination, the spokesman informed.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Tasawar Iqbal said that the accused would be challaned with solid evidence so that exemplary punishment could be given to the rapist.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that abuse of women and children would not be tolerated and they would be brought to justice at all costs.