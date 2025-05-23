Police arrest man for selling locally produced imported liquour

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Narcotics Control Wing here on Friday rounded up a suspect allegedly involved in the sale of locally produced imported liquour and seized 180 bottles of different brands from his possession.

An official of the wing informed that Habib Bheel was arrested in a raid in London Town area of Qasimabad.

The bottles of six different imported brands which were locally being manufactured by him and his team were seized.

Bheel would be booked in an FIR and that he would be produced before the judicial magistrate for remand, official added.

