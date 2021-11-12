Police arrest man for stabbing his wife

The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested the culprit who stabbed and injured his wife here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested the culprit who stabbed and injured his wife here.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Police Station along with his team arrested the accused named Faisal who stabbed his wife and injured her in a brutal attack.

A case was registered against the accused in the complaint of the victim's mother while the accused would be challaned with solid evidence.

SP Pothohar while congratulating SHO Race Course and police team said that there would be zero tolerance for violence against women and children and such incidents were intolerable. However, all legal requirements would be met to get the accused convicted.