Police Arrest Man For Throwing Acid On Wife
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 11:20 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Madina Town police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender involved in acid throwing incident on his wife.
Police said that an accused Abdul Rafae had thrown acid on his wife over a domestic dispute in Garden Town area one year back and he was still at large.
A case No 1507/20 was registered against him.
Further investigation was under way, said police.