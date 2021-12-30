UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Man For Throwing Acid On Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 11:20 AM

Police arrest man for throwing acid on wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Madina Town police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender involved in acid throwing incident on his wife.

Police said that an accused Abdul Rafae had thrown acid on his wife over a domestic dispute in Garden Town area one year back and he was still at large.

A case No 1507/20 was registered against him.

Further investigation was under way, said police.

