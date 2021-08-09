UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Man Involved In Honor Killing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:09 PM

City Capital Police on Monday arrested a man who killed his real sister for honor in the jurisdiction of the Tehkal Police Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :City Capital Police on Monday arrested a man who killed his real sister for honor in the jurisdiction of the Tehkal Police Station.

The younger brother of the deceased in FIR nominated his older brother Bilal who allegedly shot dead his sister for unknown reasons.

The SHO Tehkal Police Station, Shakeel Khan with his team raided a hideout of the absconder and arrested him.

Police said that they also recovered the pistol used in the crime.

Police said that the suspect had confessed to killing his sister for honor during preliminary interrogation.

