Police arrest man involved in shooting mother

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The police on Monday arrested a culprit involved in shooting his own mother in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sadiqabad, the police spokesman informed.

Tahir Hussain had shot dead his own mother with a weapon and fled away from the scene eight days ago whereas the police team took immediate steps and launched investigation to arrest the culprit, he added.

He further informed that under the supervision of ASP Newtown, SHO Sadiqabad and his team arrested Tahir Hussain who killed his own mother.

According to the preliminary investigation, the mother forbade him to quarrel with his brother, but the disobedient son killed the mother in response to her exhortations and warning.

However, the case was registered on the complaint of the victim's husband Ayub Hussain Shah against the culprit.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Rawal Zia-ud-Din Ahmed said that the incident of a mother's murder was unfortunate, where the accused would be punished according to law.