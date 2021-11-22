UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Man Involved In Shooting Mother

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:32 PM

Police arrest man involved in shooting mother

The police on Monday arrested a culprit involved in shooting his own mother in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sadiqabad, the police spokesman informed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The police on Monday arrested a culprit involved in shooting his own mother in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sadiqabad, the police spokesman informed.

Tahir Hussain had shot dead his own mother with a weapon and fled away from the scene eight days ago whereas the police team took immediate steps and launched investigation to arrest the culprit, he added.

He further informed that under the supervision of ASP Newtown, SHO Sadiqabad and his team arrested Tahir Hussain who killed his own mother.

According to the preliminary investigation, the mother forbade him to quarrel with his brother, but the disobedient son killed the mother in response to her exhortations and warning.

However, the case was registered on the complaint of the victim's husband Ayub Hussain Shah against the culprit.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Rawal Zia-ud-Din Ahmed said that the incident of a mother's murder was unfortunate, where the accused would be punished according to law.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Police Station Sadiqabad From Weapon

Recent Stories

Syeda Iffat Jabbar assumes charge as Director Paki ..

Syeda Iffat Jabbar assumes charge as Director Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation ..

20 seconds ago
 AJK Prime Minister shows concern over fresh wave o ..

AJK Prime Minister shows concern over fresh wave of genocide of Kashmiris in IIO ..

22 seconds ago
 Waukesha Incident Not Linked to Terrorism, Rittenh ..

Waukesha Incident Not Linked to Terrorism, Rittenhouse Verdict - Reports

23 seconds ago
 EU Should Not Succumb to Belarusian President's 'B ..

EU Should Not Succumb to Belarusian President's 'Blackmail' - Austrian Chancello ..

25 seconds ago
 CM condemns killing of Sardar Zada Muhammad Khan A ..

CM condemns killing of Sardar Zada Muhammad Khan Ababki

26 seconds ago
 China dispatches 1,000 tons of aid materials for A ..

China dispatches 1,000 tons of aid materials for Afghans

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.