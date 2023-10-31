Police arrest man involved in stealing money through ATM cards

The Machni Gate Police have arrested a person involved in stealing money from bank accounts by swapping ATM cards with innocent citizens who came to use ATM machines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The Machni Gate Police have arrested a person involved in stealing money from bank accounts by swapping ATM cards with innocent citizens who came to use ATM machines.

Police said that the arrested person had been skillfully deceiving innocent citizens by manipulating their ATM cards.

During the arrest, the police recovered a substantial amount of stolen money amounting to Rs. 17,0000, and two ATM cards used for cheating were also found in the possession of the suspect.

The Machni Gate Police are to be commended for their swift and efficient action in apprehending the individual responsible for this fraudulent activity.