Police Arrest Man On Charges Of Raping Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Police arrest man on charges of raping woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Naseerabad police have arrested a man on charges of raping a woman, informed a police spokesman here on Thursday.

The detained accused has been identified as Amir against whom a case was also registered, he said.

According to the spokesman, a woman complained to Police Station Naseerabad against Amir who sexually assaulted the woman and threatened not to share with anyone.

Taking action, the police registered a case and rounded up the accused.

He said police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the culprits involved in sexual assaults against children and women.

