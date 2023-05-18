Police arrest man on charges of raping woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Naseerabad police have arrested a man on charges of raping a woman, informed a police spokesman here on Thursday.

The detained accused has been identified as Amir against whom a case was also registered, he said.

According to the spokesman, a woman complained to Police Station Naseerabad against Amir who sexually assaulted the woman and threatened not to share with anyone.

Taking action, the police registered a case and rounded up the accused.

He said police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the culprits involved in sexual assaults against children and women.