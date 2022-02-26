Police arrest man over purse snatch attempt

The Gujarat district police have arrested a motorcyclist who tried to snatch the purse of a girl student

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The Gujarat district police have arrested a motorcyclist who tried to snatch the purse of a girl student.

A spokesperson for the police said a motorcyclist, Ali Raza, tried to snatch the purse of a girl student who was returning home from a college in Jalalpur Jattan.

However, the student offered resistance and the accused had to flee the scene. The student reported the incident to the police, which cordoned off the area immediately and arrested the accused.

The spokesman said the female students must use Women Safety App so that they could get immediate help from the Punjab Police in case of any emergency or problem.