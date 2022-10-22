UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Man Wanted In Robbery, Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2022 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Saturday arrested an accused wanted in a robbery and murder case registered at Taxila Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police managed to arrest a proclaimed offender identified as Siddique, who along with his accomplice had allegedly killed a citizen namely Zahid ur Rehman during a robbery.

The accused was a record holder in a murder case registered in Attock, he added.

The accomplice of the accused had already been sent behind the bars, he informed.

He said that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.



