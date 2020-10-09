Police arrest man with 20 kg chars in Mach

Police foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling while arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 20 kg chars from his possession in Mach area of Bolan district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Police foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling while arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 20 kg chars from his possession in Mach area of Bolan district on Friday.

According to police sources, on special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Nasirabad and SSP Kachhi, police team led by SHO Mach Pir Bakhsh Bugti checked a suspicious vehicle on National Highway near Mach.

At least 20 kg narcotics were recovered from a vehicle and an alleged drug smuggler was arrested by the police.

The police source said that these drugs were being smuggled in the country.

Further investigation was underway.