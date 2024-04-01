Police arrest man with huge fireworks products

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The Dera Police on Monday claimed to have arrested an accused with huge fireworks products from his possession in the limits of City police station.

According to police spokesman, a team of City police station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan and

SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur, conducted raid at a godown of fireworks products after receiving public complaints.

During the raid, the police managed to arrest the accused Israr and recovered a huge quantity of fireworks products from there.

The police also registered a case against the accused and started further investigations.

