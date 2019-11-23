UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Man With Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:50 PM

Police arrest man with narcotics

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Police foiled a bid of narcotic smuggling and arrested a smuggler at Barshore Road area of Pishin district, police sources said on Saturday.

According to detail, police personnel checked a suspected vehicle and recovered one kg chars from it and later apprehended a smuggler at the moment.

The police sources said chars was being smuggled to Pishin by arrested man. Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

