Police arrest man with narcotics

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : Police foiled a bid of narcotic smuggling and arrested a smuggler at Barshore Road area of Pishin district, police sources said on Saturday.

According to detail, police personnel checked a suspected vehicle and recovered one kg chars from it and later apprehended a smuggler at the moment.

The police sources said chars was being smuggled to Pishin by arrested man. Further investigation was underway.