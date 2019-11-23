Police Arrest Man With Narcotics
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:50 PM
Police foiled a bid of narcotic smuggling and arrested a smuggler at Barshore Road area of Pishin district, police sources said on Saturday
According to detail, police personnel checked a suspected vehicle and recovered one kg chars from it and later apprehended a smuggler at the moment.
The police sources said chars was being smuggled to Pishin by arrested man. Further investigation was underway.