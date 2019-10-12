UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Man With Narcotics At Quetta Station

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 08:02 PM

Police arrest man with narcotics at Quetta Station

Pakistan Railway Police foiled a bid of narcotics and seized 6 kg chars from possession of arrested man at Quetta Railway Station on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railway Police foiled a bid of narcotics and seized 6 kg chars from possession of arrested man at Quetta Railway Station on Saturday.

According to Railway Police sources, an alleged smuggler Waqar Ahmed was arrested along with 6 kg chars during checking when he was trying to enter the Station main gate by deployed police.

The sources said these narcotics were being smuggled to Raheem Yar Khan by train. Further Investigation was underway.

DIG Operations Pakistan Railway Police Azhar Khan lauded efforts of police in this regard.

