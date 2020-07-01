UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Man With Narcotics In Panjgur

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:32 PM

Police arrest man with narcotics in Panjgur

Police arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession at Shahptan area of Panjgur district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession at Shahptan area of Panjgur district on Wednesday.

According to police, acting on a tip off, a police team conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended adrug dealer along with narcotics.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Panjgur From

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

6 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

21 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

36 minutes ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

51 minutes ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

1 hour ago

UAE Government keen to create AI infrastructure: O ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.