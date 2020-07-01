Police arrest man with narcotics in Panjgur

Police arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession at Shahptan area of Panjgur district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession at Shahptan area of Panjgur district on Wednesday.

According to police, acting on a tip off, a police team conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended adrug dealer along with narcotics.

Further investigation was underway.