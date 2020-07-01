Police Arrest Man With Narcotics In Panjgur
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:32 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Police arrested a drug pusher and recovered narcotics from his possession at Shahptan area of Panjgur district on Wednesday.
According to police, acting on a tip off, a police team conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended adrug dealer along with narcotics.
Further investigation was underway.