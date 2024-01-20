Police arrest member of armed robbers group

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) To respond to an alarming rise in armed robberies, Haripur police Saturday have made progress in apprehending accused linked to these criminal activities.

Over the past few days, a surge in incidents related to armed robberies in the areas of the Khilabat Police Station prompted immediate action from District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Omar Khan. After receiving reports of a planned robbery near Check Post No. 3, Camp, Superintendent of Police (SP) Khilabat, Sadiq Shah, collaborated with intelligence officials to plan a targeted operation.

In the early morning, a specialized team, led by the Intelligence Officer, conducted a raid under FIR No. 392/34 PPC. The operation specifically targeted Allah Muhammad, son of Sultan Gull, a resident of Camp No. 3, and his associates suspected of planning a highway robbery.

As the police team approached the location, the suspects opened fire, prompting a controlled response from law enforcement to ensure their safety. In the exchange of gunfire, two suspects managed to escape under the cover of darkness, while one was apprehended in an injured condition.

The arrested individual, identified as Allah Muhammad, was found in possession of a .30 bore pistol. The injured suspect was shifted to the Trauma Center for medical treatment under police custody.

To arrest the remaining suspects involved in the criminal activity, a police team has started search operations conducting operations at various locations. A case has been registered against the apprehended suspect under sections 34-353-324 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and further investigations are ongoing.