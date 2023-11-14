Police arrest member of bike lifting gang

Police in a encounter with motorcycle lifter gang near Indus bridge apprehended an accused with a weapon and motorcycle

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023)

According to details, Nasim Nagar Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested a suspect Ehsan Ali in encounter and exchange of firing while his two accomplices managed to escape.

As per initial investigation both outlaws were affiliated with motorcycle lifter gang and had been involved in several motor cycle snatching incidents.

Detained suspects in their statement have confessed to snatch over a dozen motorcycles. Police have registered case against held and absconders.

