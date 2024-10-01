Police arrest member of counterfeiting network in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The police on Tuesday arrested an active member of the counterfeiting network during an operation on the Indus Highway.

Fake passports of Afghan citizens, fake registration copies of vehicles and transfer letters were recovered from the possession of the detained accused, the police spokesman said.

Fake numbers and chassis plates of the vehicles were also taken into custody from the arrested accused and the suspicious motor car used in smuggling fake items was also taken into custody.

According to the details, the district police foiled the attempt to smuggle fake travel documents, fake registration copies of vehicles and chassis and number plates of foreigners .

A case has been registered against the detained accused in the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

In the light of the clear orders of District Police Officer Kohat, Muhammad Umar Khan, strict checking is going on by the police. The police had adopted a comprehensive strategy to stop the smuggling of prohibited items.

A police team led by SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Statuion, Mir Afzal has conducted an important operation on the Indus Highway and sized a large number of fake documents, chassis and number plates of vehicles

The police started checking the vehicles by blocking the tunnel near the tunnel toll plaza on the Kohat-Indus Highway for the purpose of snap checking.

Meanwhile, a suspicious motorcycle coming from Peshawar Car number ATM-134 was stopped for the purpose of search. During the search, the police found two fake passports made in the name of Afghan citizens, 11 fake registration copies of different vehicles, and 6 fake transfer letters. After recovering 6 chassis plates and 16 fake number plates of vehicles based on the registration numbers of different districts of Sindh and Balochistan, motor car driver Mudassar Khan was arrested along with the vehicle.

