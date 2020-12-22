Police arrest members of 25 terror gangs including '333' in 2020

Rawalpindi District Police under a special crackdown against criminals managed to net members of 25 terror gangs including ring leader of '333 Gang' Imtiaz Khokhar alias Taji Khokhar and his gang members during 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi District Police under a special crackdown against criminals managed to net members of 25 terror gangs including ring leader of '333 Gang' Imtiaz Khokhar alias Taji Khokhar and his gang members during 2020.

According to a police spokesman, as per vision of Punjab Inspector General of Police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Ahsan Younas launched a special crackdown against land grabbers and terror gangs.

He said that police teams of Airport, Sadiqabad, Rawat, Chontra and other police stations conducted raids and rounded up members of 25 gangs including ring leader of '786 Sarkar Gang' Wali Jan along with Adil Jan, Ehtesham Khan, Ijaz Khan, Abdul Jabbar, Sian Inam, a land grabber, TSF gang leader Zeeshan alias Shani terror and several others.

Police also sent behind the bars, Chaudhary Mudassir and others who were included in top ten list, he said, adding that police recovered huge quantity of weapons and ammunition from their possession.

He said the members of different gangs used to terrorise the citizens with display of arms at social media specifically with their long attire, long shirts and long hair styles. On special instructions of CPO Rawalpindi, police carried out action against all the anti-social elements making display of arms on social media.

He said the CPO had categorically said that any individual or group involved in criminal activities and making display of arms on social media would be taken to task and any such terror gang would not be allowed to spread panic and threat in the city.