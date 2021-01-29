Police Arrest Men For Displaying Weapons On Social Media
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Sheikhupura police are making efforts to arrest those involved in display of weapons on the social media.
According to Punjab Police spokesman, a team of Ferozwala police arrested an accused Haider, who was displaying weapons on the social media app TikTok.
The police also recovered a Kalashnikov and several bullets from possession of the accused.
Similarly, in another operations, two accused -- Aqib and Javed -- were arrested and several bullets and a rifle and a pistol were recovered from their possession.
During the special ongoing operation, the police arrested Noman alias Ashfaq, a wanted A-category accused in murder and robbery cases.