Police arrest mobile phone snatcher

HASSAN ABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The city police on Wednesday arrested a mobile phone snatcher and recovered mobile phones, cash and illegal weapons from his custody.

The police spokesman said the police team arrested the outlaw named, Sultan Zaib and recovered mobile phones and a 30-bore pistol.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further investigations.

