Police arrest mobile phone snatcher in encounter

Published November 07, 2023

The Regi Police Station arrested a suspect involved in snatching and street crimes related to mobile phones, and the suspect was taken into custody in an injured condition after an encounter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The Regi Police Station arrested a suspect involved in snatching and street crimes related to mobile phones, and the suspect was taken into custody in an injured condition after an encounter. 

In compliance with the directives of the provincial government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the police are actively pursuing and taking decisive action against individuals involved in street crimes throughout the district. They are determined to combat these unlawful activities vigorously.

During the operation, the police recovered 11 valuable mobile phones and a firearm commonly used in various criminal activities.

The arrested suspect is identified as Shaukat, an Afghan national who sustained injuries during the encounter.

This apprehended suspect was also wanted for an attack on Nasir Police Station and was involved in various serious crimes, including attempted murder. A special team has been formed to apprehend other accomplices within this street criminal group.

