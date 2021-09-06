UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Molester

Mon 06th September 2021

Police arrest molester

Airport police Monday arrested a suspect of sexually assaulting a nine-year old girl

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Airport police Monday arrested a suspect of sexually assaulting a nine-year old girl.

A police spokesman said on complaint of the mother of the victim, a case was registered at Airport police station and police managed to arrest the accused namely Rizwan Ishaq who was neighbor of the victim.

He informed that a police team under the supervision of station house officer Airport took immediate action and arrested the accused.

The victim was also sent to the hospital for medical examination, the spokesman informed.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Tasawar Iqbal said the accused would be challaned with solid evidence so that exemplary punishment could be given to him.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said abuse of women and children would not be tolerated at all costs.

