Police Arrest Moonshiner, Recover 20 Bottles Of Liquor

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The city police on Sunday arrested a moonshiner and recovered 20 bottles of liquor near General Bus Stand.

Acting on a tip off, the Gulbahar police conducted a raid at Lahore Bus Stand and arrested a moonshiner who has been carrying 20 bottles of liquor on his bike.

The accused confessed of supplying drugs to different people residing inside and suburb of the city.

Case was registered and further investigation was in progress.

