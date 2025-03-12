Open Menu

Police Arrest Moonshiner, Recover 30 Liters Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 09:20 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Gadoon police on Wednesday arrested a moonshiner and recovered 30 liters of liquor from him at industrial estate area.

Acting on a tip off, police conducted operation in industrial estate area and arrested a moonshiner who has been carrying a gallon containing 30 liters of liquor on his bike.

Police also recovered 95 grams of ice-drug from the accused identified as Said Kareem. The accused confessed of supplying drugs to different people residing inside and suburb of Swabi city.

Case was registered and further investigation was in progress.

