Police Arrest Most Wanted Criminal Near Khairpur

Thu 26th March 2020 | 02:23 PM

Police arrest most wanted criminal near Khairpur

The Khairpur Police have arrested a most wanted criminal Zulfiqar Banghar nominated in different cases

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The Khairpur Police have arrested a most wanted criminal Zulfiqar Banghar nominated in different cases. ASP Khairpur, Saad Arshad told media on Thursday that police have arrested Zulfiqar Banghar nominated in different cases of murder, kidnapping, robberies and other crimes from Wari Goth.

He said the police also recovered one riffle, two Kalashnikovs, one TT pistol, 250 bullets, ten magazines and a stolen motorcycle.

According to ASP Arshad, the police arrested the criminal after a long chase while his accomplice managed to escape. He added that a number of people were arrested for violation of lockdown imposed by Sindh government for the prevention of coronavirus outbreak.

